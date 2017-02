Boxing News

By Tracy Morin and Brenden Nasianceno at ringside

Heavyweight Robert Alfonso (11-0, 4 KO) needed less than one round to dispatch overmatched Keith Thompson (8-5-0, 4 KO). Alfonso, who represented Cuba in the 2008 Olympics, emerged popping stiff jabs to the head and body, but once he began to throw in combination, he scored three knockdowns in quick succession. After the third, though Thompson beat the count, the referee waved off the bout.