Undercard Results from Quebec

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

Undercard action from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City Friday night:

Heavyweight Adam Braidwood (7-1) traveled from Edmonton and scored the biggest win in his career, knocking down Eric Martel Baholeli (11-7-1) twice in the 5th round for the TKO victory. Wisdom was that the longer this one went, the more it favored the more experienced Bahoeli, and indeed it was the local Quebec fighter in control over the first three rounds. Braidwood though would start to dominate physically in the 4th, in fact almost pushing Bahoeli completely out of the ring when the two locked heads together. Braidwood took full advantage of the upper hand and never relented for the duration, almost stopping his opponent as the 4th. The beginning of the 5th was delayed as the ringside physician examined a cut under the left eye of Braidwood, but the extra time wasn’t nearly enough for Bahoeli who went down rather easily from an equally exhausted Braidwood. Bahoeli managed to climb to his feet but was visibly wobbly and glassy-eyed and the bout was wisely called.

Sebastien Bouchard (15-1) controlled most of the action in pounding out a unanimous decision over Gustavo Garibav (13-8-2) in super-welterweight action. Nothing over the top for the local Quebec City fighter, just a good workman effort where he was employed good movement to make Garibav miss all night while landing enough to comfortably make it a one sided decision.

Middleweight Francis Lafreniere (15-5-2) won a razor thin split decision win over Uriel Gonzalez (15-2-1) capturing the vacant NABO and retaining his IBF championship belt. In a fight that featured a some scintillating action, particularly the 6th round where both fighters were in trouble, Lafreniere was able to back up his opponent and land on Gonzalez who hurt himself by being on the ropes and being stationary for too much of the fight. Gonzalez was most successful when using the entire ring, never letting the local fighter set up and unload. Two judges saw it 96-94, one for each fighter, but an inexplicable 98-92 eventually made the difference for Lafreniere.