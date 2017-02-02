Undercard results from Tunica

Boxing News

By Tracy Morin at ringside

Super lightweight Jose Miguel Borrego (11-0, 10 KO) made his U.S. debut against Tomas Mendez (23-9, 16 KO) in a scheduled 10-rounder that featured a fast pace from the opening bell. Borrego, a southpaw, scored cleanly to the head in a toe-to-toe fight, until a thudding left hand to the body halted Mendez. After a split-second delayed reaction, Mendez took a knee but couldn’t recover to beat the count; the fight ended at 2:25 of round 1.

On Thursday night in Tunica, Mississippi, Michael Seals (20-1, 15 KO) faced Dennis Sharp (17-23-4, 4 KO) in a light heavyweight bout scheduled for six rounds. Seals concentrated on the body and worked behind the jab, but it was a right to the temple that put his smaller opponent down in the first. Seals pressed the action in the second while starting to put his punches together in combination. When another right hand sent Sharp back to the canvas in the third, then another right sent him reeling after the count, the ref stopped the contest at 1:01 of round 3.

Meanwhile, heavyweight Jean Pierre Augustin (9-0-1, 4 KO) needed only 34 seconds to blast Danny Phippen (21-4, 16 KO), throwing an onslaught of punches from the opening bell and finally dropping his opponent, who took a knee and didn’t beat the count.