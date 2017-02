Boxing News

Unified WBC/WBO/WBA/IBF/IBO female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (30-0, 8 KOs) retained her belts with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Klara Svensson (17-2, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. The “First Lady,” now 35 years old, won by scores of 99-91, 99-91, 100-90.