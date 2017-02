Boxing News

Son of former world champion Raul Marquez, Arturo Marquez (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a four round unanimous decision over Ja’Mykle Wade (2-1-1, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.

Undefeated middleweight Esquiva Falcoa (17-0, 12 KOs) scored an eighth round unanimous decision over Jaime Barboza (19-11, 9 KOs). Falcoa came out strong and controlled the action the entire fight. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.