Update: Bute-Alvarez WBC eliminator

Former champion Lucian Bute, who was at the recent WBC Convention in Hollywood, Florida, will star in a light heavyweight eliminator, trying to earn an opportunity to take on absolute champion Adonis Stevenson, but first…he must convincingly defeat Eleider Alvarez on February 24th in Canada.

“Alvarez is a great challenge. We are going to have an exacting eliminator against him, in order to face Stevenson for the WBC championship. It is an honor and a privilege to fight with Alvarez and if I defeat him I will probably go for the championship with Stevenson, which is my golden dream,” said a loquacious, thus far from mute Bute, adding:

“I was already a champion at 168 pounds, but now I want to climb to the 175 pounds division. I’m in camp and in great shape.” Bute also explained that the doping issue is resolved. He explains it happened due to a contaminated supplement and not something that allowed him to improve his performance.

