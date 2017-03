Boxing News

In an intense grudge match, WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye (28-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. 5:1 underdog Bellew dropped Haye in round six with a barrage of punches. Haye gamely continued favoring an injured right leg. Bellew knocked Haye through the ropes in round eleven and Haye’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 2:16.