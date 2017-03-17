Upset: Dave Brophy stops #5 super middle Zac Dunn

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a shock upset, Scotland’s Dave Brophy (19-1-1, 3 KOs) stopped world rated super middleweight Zac Dunn (23-1, 18 KOs) in round seven to capture the Commonwealth title on Friday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Brophy hurt Dunn with body shots continually throughout the contest and dropped the Australian with a left rip to body in round seven and the referee crowned Brophy after Dunn was in no condition to continue.

The previously unbeaten Dunn entered the ring rated #5 at super middleweight by the WBC, IBF and WBO.

Promoter of Friday’s Commonwealth title bout is former IBF 130 pound champion Barry Michael