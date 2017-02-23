Usyk, Gvozdyk added to Lomachecko-Sosa undercard

Boxing News

Undefeated WBO cruiserweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Usyk and NABF light heavyweight champion and Olympic bronze medalist Oleksandr Gvozdyk will be defending their titles against Mike Hunter and Yunieskyi Gonzalez, respectively in co-main event battles, Saturday, April 8, at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. The Lomachenko, Usyk and Gvozdyk championship Ukrainian tripleheader will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m very happy to fight on the same card with Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, this is something we’ve been talking about since we were amateurs — to have three members of the 2012 Ukrainian Olympic Team in the same event,” said Usyk. “It’s fantastic to be able to do this. I would like to thank my promoters Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Krassyuk and Tom Loeffler from K2 Promotions along with my manager Egis Klimas and HBO, and also Bob Arum and Top Rank for adding me to this show. Michael Hunter is a tough, undefeated opponent and I’m certain that this will be a great show for the fans in attendance and those watching on HBO.”

“I’m excited for this fight because I asked for it. If I don’t knock him out, I’ll be surprised,” said Hunter.

“I’m happy to know the name of my next opponent. He is a strong fighter and a new challenge for me,” said Gvozdyk. “Thanks to Top Rank and HBO to making this happen.

“I’m very happy to be back on HBO thanks to Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, and my management team,” said Gonzalez. “I’m training hard at Mundo Boxing Gym and I’m going to be ready to win this fight”