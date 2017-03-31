Usyk: It’s important for me to have all four titles

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk (11-0, 10 KO’s) of Ukraine met with the press Thursday afternoon for a Los Angeles media conference at The Palm in Downtown Los Angeles to discuss his next bout against undefeated fellow 2012 Olympian and top ten contender Michael Hunter, (12-0, 8 KO’s) of Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 8 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland live on HBO World Championship Boxing.

“Thank you all for coming. Once again I am fighting on HBO and I am very happy to be fighting on HBO,” Aleksandr Usyk said in welcoming the members of the media. “I have seen Michael Hunter fight on You Tube videos and once in the Olympics. He is a good undefeated slick fighter but I don’t think about him,” Usyk added.

Usyk was accompanied by K2 Promotions’ Tom Loeffler and his manager Egis Klimas here is what they had to say.

“We are really excited for Alek to be on HBO for the second time. There is no better platform to be on for a star to be born. We have two Olympians, Michael Hunter is an undefeated Olympian vs Usyk’s style who is also undefeated. Aleksandr is no ordinary cruiserweight.” Loeffler said. “Hunter with his amateur career is someone HBO approved and he took this fight with Usyk. It’s unusual when you have two top fighters both young and the prime of their careers fighting each other. It’s a tremendous exhibition for the fans,” Loeffler added.

“The preparation is going very well. I cant be more blessed to having my fighters on this card. This is a Ukrainian Dream Team,” Manager Egis Klimas said.

In preparation for this fight, Usyk held camp in Oxnard working with new trainer Russ Anber after it was rumored he would be working with Anatoly Lomachenko. Usyk held his first camp with trainer James Ali Bashir for his last fight.

“The biggest advantage I have here in camp is my desire to be the best that motivates me,” Usyk said. “We have been making some changes and adjustments with this new trainer and we look forward to showing different things,” Usyk added.

“Just to be clear Lomachenko is not Usyk’s trainer,” Egis Klimas clarified.

The Ukrainian is coming off a stoppage over Thabiso Mchunu this past December in successfully defending his title for the first time.

“I was happy with that performance, I won the fight,” Usyk said.

Usyk vs. Hunter will be a scheduled twelve round championship bout as Usyk will be making the second defense of his WBO title on the undercard of his Ukrainian Olympic teammate and current stablemate Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight vs. Jason Sosa.

“I am focused for this fight and ready. I have plans at cruiserweight where we can fight the best and win three more titles. It’s important for me to have all four titles,” Usyk said.

