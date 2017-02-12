Usyk parts ways with trainer Bashir

Boxing News

WBO cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, (11-0, 10 KO’s) has issued the following statement today in regards to his future training and the parting with his trainer James Ali Bashir.

“Bashir is a very nice man and good trainer. He has his own approach to training. But the moment came when I realized that it was not enough for me any longer. That is why I decided to change everything that I did before. I am very grateful to him for being with me all this time. There is nothing personal, just business. I think we will stay in touch in the future.”

Usyk will now be trained by Anatoly Lomachenko, the father and trainer of WBO super featherweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko.hly anticipated United States and HBO debut on December 17, 2016, stopping Thabiso Mchunu in the ninth round at The Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles.