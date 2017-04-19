Valdez Marriaga Top Rank PPV final press conference

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated WBO featherweight world champion Óscar Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and his opponent NABO champion and number one contender Miguel Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs) of Columbia held the final press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live for their fight this Saturday April 22, at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live on Pay Per View.

“Were very proud of this car because we have 3 world champions. The “Three Amigos” defending their titles and the pro debut of a young man who will be a superstar it’s a really memorable night,” Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said in opening the press conference.

Oscar Valdez

“I’m very excited, the fight is almost here. I have been training since January. This is my second chance to put up a good fight at Stub Hub, there is something about that place. My style and Marriaga’s style are perfect for each other. We know Marriaga has what it takes. Expect the best Oscar Valdez,” Valdez said.

“My boys are ready. It’s been a long camp. They had some great sparring. For Oscar he is ready and Marriaga will be ready. Expect a great fight Saturday night,” Valdez trainer Manuel Robles said. “What can I say Jessie Magdaleno is prepared. We respect Santos but I expect my guy to come out victorious,”Robles who also trains Jessie Magdaleno said.

“April 22nd come see Oscar Valdez, it will be a moment you don’t want to miss,” Valdez’s manager Frank Espinoza said.

Miguel Marriaga

“Once again I’m here fighting for a world title. I will give it all I can to become world champion,” Miguel Marriaga said.

The pay per view under card will feature undefeated WBO champions Mazatlan, Mexico’s super middleweight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs), and super bantamweight champ Jessie Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) of Las Vegas as they were also present along with their opponents.

Ramirez will be making the first defense of his WBO super middleweight title against Maksim Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), of Kiev, Ukraine.

“My hard training is done. Now I am waiting to get back in the ring after one year. I want to comeback stronger than ever,” Gilberto Ramirez said. ” I’m really happy to be back and I want to put on a great show,” Ramirez added.

“Gilberto is coming off a one year recovery. He wants to be the next Mexican superstar and Saturday night he wants to make a statement,” Ramirez’s manager Jesus Zappari said.

“I want to thank Top Rank for the opportunity to fight for a world title. I trained hard and on Saturday night I will do my best to be world champion,” Max Bursak said.

Jessie Magdaleno will defend his title against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs).

“April 22nd it will be a great night. 3 world champions and an Olympic champion,” Jessie Magdaleno said. “We are ready for April 22nd it will be a night of fireworks,” Magdaleno added.

“I want to thank god for this opportunity, Top Rank, and my team,” Adeilson Dos Santos said. “I am 100 percent prepared for this fight and ready,” Dos Santos added.

Also present at the press conference was 2016 U.S Olympic Silver medalist Shakur Stevenson of New Jersey who will be making his debut on the card.

“I plan on doing what I have to do April 22nd, I cant wait,” Shakur Stevenson said.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla