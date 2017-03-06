Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to headline an April 22 PPV at StubHub Center

Boxing News

Undefeated World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champions Oscar Valdez, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Jessie Magdaleno will all be defending their titles on an April 22 PPV at StubHub Center in Carson, California. The card will be officially announced at a press conference brunch tomorrow in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Joining the world champions will be U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson and Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs) will be making the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against #1 contender Miguel Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs); Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs) will be making his first defense of the WBO super middleweight title against Maksim Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs); Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) will be making the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title against Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs); and Stevenson, the crown jewel of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, will be making his eagerly-awaited professional debut in a four-round featherweight bout.