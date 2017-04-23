Valdez retains WBO belt in war with Marriaga

Boxing News

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Oscar Valdez (22-0, 19KO) retained his WBO featherweight title with an exciting, action packed, unanimous decision victory over very tough Colombian challenger, Miguel Marriaga (25-2, 21KO) on Saturday night at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Valdez opened the fight very aggressively but when Marriaga’s chin passed the test, Valdez was forced to box, and boxed very capably, against the heavy handed Marriaga. Just as Marriaga was building momentum, Valdez floored him with a left hook counter punch in the tenth round. What ensued was a round of the year candidate with Marriaga first rising from the canvas and surviving the next onslaught to then fighting back bravely and hurting Valdez. The two then went toe to toe for the championship rounds to the delight of the crowd, battling to the final bell. Judges scored the bout 119-108, 116-111 and 118-109, all in favor of Valdez yet Marriaga remained a threat until the very end. Valdez, in the post fight interview, expressed a desire to face Leo Santa Cruz or any other champion at 126 pounds.