Valentin annihilates Alvarez in 70 seconds

Boxing News

Hot undefeated welterweight prospect “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (11-0, 8 KOs) destroyed Jesus “Carambolas” Alvarez (15-2, 11 KOs) in the first round on Friday night at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. Hometown hero Valentin rushed Alvarez and blasted him to the canvas with a barrage of punches. Alvarez regained his feet but was unsteady and deemed unable to continue. The bout lasted 70 seconds. With the win, Valentin claimed the WBO intercontinental welterweight title and a likely world rating.

Unbeaten lightweight Aidar Sharbayev (5-0, 4 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Gabino Cota (19-7, 17 KO). Sharbayev dropped Cota with a body shot in round one.