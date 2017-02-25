Boxing News

Vargas beats McDonnell for WBC 122 belt

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, WBC #1 Rey Vargas (29-0, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over WBC #2 Gavin McDonnell (16-1-2, 4 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC 122lb title on Saturday night at the Hull Ice Arena in Hull, England. It was a competitive fight and a game effort by McDonnell, but the much taller Vargas put his size to good use in pulling away to a 117-111, 116-112, 114-114 verdict. McDonnell failed to join match twin brother Jamie as a world ruler. Jamie holds the WBA bantamweight crown.

In the co-feature, lightweight Luke Campbell (16-1, 13 KOs) thrashed Jairo “Doberman” Lopez (21-7, 14 KOs) in two rounds. Campbell dropped Lopez in round one and finished him with another knockdown in round two. Campbell retained his WBC silver lightweight title.










