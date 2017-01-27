Vargas, McDonnell 30-day WBC weigh-in

Boxing News

On February 25th, WBC #1 ranked super bantamweight Rey Vargas of Mexico will face #2 Gavin McDonnell of the United Kingdom, with the vacant World Boxing Council title at stake at the Hull Ice Arena.. Both fighters underwent the obligatory WBC 30-day pre-weighing, designed to encourage gradual, controlled and safe weight loss, in order to avoid excessive dehydration and serious associated health risks. McDonell weighed 133.4 being within the allowed limit (134 pounds, 10% of the division), while Vargas was a slimmer, less beefy 126.76 pounds.