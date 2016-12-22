Vargas-McDonnell clash for WBC 122lb title

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Undefeated Rey Vargas (28-0, 22 KOs) will be fighting for the vacant World Boxing Council super bantamweight title against Gavin McDonell (16-0-2, 4 KOs) in February after the reigning champion Hozumi Hasegawa of Japan announced his retirement from boxing a few days ago. The World Boxing Council in accordance with its regulations informed that Vargas, the world ranked number one and mandatory challenger to the crown, will face the highest ranked contender available, McDonnell, who is #2 in the rankings. He is the twin brother of current WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell. The bout could take place on February 18 or 25 in the United Kingdom. Vargas is trained by the Hall of Famer Nacho Beristáin.