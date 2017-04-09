Vargas Scores Win In Toledo Ring Return

Boxing News

Story and photos by Bob Ryder

After being out of the ring for nearly three years and having lost his last three bouts all by TKO, heavyweight Devin Vargas came back on Saturday night in his hometown and banged out a unanimous six round decision over Lansing’s Tommy Washington, Jr in the main event at Toledo’s St. Clements Hall. Vargas admitted after the bout that “my timing was off, it took me awhile to get going.” Washington came to fight and landed some good shots in the first couple of rounds. There were several excellent exchanges in the second round as Vargas warmed to the task. The action continued crisply in the third as well. Vargas would land hard blows that made it seem he was about to take total command of the contest when Tommy would respond with big punches of his own. In the second half of the fight, 2004 Olympian Vargas started to utilize his boxing skills and pulled away as Washington tired a bit. Washington caused an off balance Vargas to stumble along the ropes in the final round, creating some excitement for his followers but was unable to capitalize on Vargas’ momentary slip as the bout concluded. Vargas (19-4, 7 KO’s) won by scores of 60-54, 59-55, 58-56 as Washington slips to (6-11-1, 2 KO’s). Vargas stated to Fightnews that this was not a one fight return. He hopes to be back in action as early as May. Vargas exclaimed, “I got kids getting ready to enter private school, you know what that costs? I need to fight!”

Promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing) presented an entertaining undercard for the SRO crowd of 400+ fans. In the main supporting bout, Toledo’s super lightweight Albert Bell remained unbeaten (8-0, 2 KO’s) as he easily out boxed Silver Springs, Maryland’s Justin Savi over four rounds. The experienced Savi (29-12-2, 19 KO’s) chugged forward but had no answer for Bell’s speed and left jab. Bell’s movement kept him away from harm as Savi tried but missed far more than he landed.

In the upset of the night between two Toledo middleweights, Roy Barringer (4-1, 3 KO’s) suffered his first loss to Marcus Washington (3-1, 1 KO). Washington won the four rounder by split scores of 38-37 x 2 and 37-38. It looked like it was going to be an easy night for Barringer when he scored a knockdown near the end of the first round. In the second round Barringer began to sit down on his punches as he worked the body of Washington. This allowed Washington however, to counter effectively to the head of Roy. Barringer’s work rate began to fade, especially in the final round where he just didn’t do enough and allowed Marcus to edge him out. Very close fight that Barringer was somewhat unlucky to lose (Fightnews scored it a draw).

A match up of pro debuting cruiserweights saw Toldeo’s Roshawn Jones come back from a knockdown after only twenty seconds to knockdown Detroit’s Theo Coates and then eventually knock Coates out at 2:21 of the opening round. No patty cake punches in this wild short one as both unloaded with power shots with every shot they threw.

The opening bout was a highly entertaining brawl between heavyweights Marquise Valentine of Toledo and Abel Penna Falls of Louisville, Kentucky by way of Cuba. It was a great action first round as the big guys thumped away at each other with abandon. Activity naturally slowed some in the second but by the third round they were back at it with some excellent exchanges. After four rounds Valentine emerged with the majority decision by scores of 39-37 x 2, 38-38. Valentine improves to (3-0, 1 KO), Falls was making his pro debut.