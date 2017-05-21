Vargas wins in Colombia homecoming

Boxing News

WBA #14 world ranked welterweight Samuel Vargas(27-3-1, 14 KOs) made his long awaiting return to Colombia Saturday night in the city of Medellin. It was his first time fighting in his native Colombia. Vargas was born in Colombia but has resided and fought out of Toronto, Canada for the better part of his professional boxing career. The show was promoted by Toronto, Canada-based promoter Lee Baxter (Lee Baxter Promotions). Vargas took on former world title challenger Marco Avendano (30-11-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela. It was a workmanlike performance by Vargas who took his time and wore Avendano down with his rapid workrate to the head and body. Avendano did not answer the bell for round 5.

Vargas’ promotional stablemate Kane Herring (6-0, 3 KOs) remained unbeaten as he stopped Colombian veteran Leonardo Julio in round 2. Herring flashed his hand speed and defense in round 1 Julio tried hard to pressure Herring but landed very little if anything in round 1. Herring turned things up in round 2 and unloaded thudding body shots that very much got the attention of the fans in attendance. He also got the attention of Julio who had enough and the fight was stopped. Both Vargas and Herring sported Jerseys of the local favorite city team Nacional which made them instant favorites with the fans on hand.