Boxing News

Vasquez-Collazo collide Feb 2 in Tunica

Welterweight contender Sammy “The Sergeant” Vasquez Jr. (21-1, 15 KOs) is set to battle former world champion Luis Collazo (36-7, 19 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Thursday, February 2 from Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

The card will also feature Yordenis Ugas (17-3, 8 KOs) meeting Levan Ghvamichava (17-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight matchup plus Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (13-0, 9 KOs) taking on Eddie Ramirez (15-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeaten super lightweights.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.