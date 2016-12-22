Vasquez-Collazo collide Feb 2 in Tunica

Boxing News

Welterweight contender Sammy “The Sergeant” Vasquez Jr. (21-1, 15 KOs) is set to battle former world champion Luis Collazo (36-7, 19 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a special three-hour edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Thursday, February 2 from Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

The card will also feature Yordenis Ugas (17-3, 8 KOs) meeting Levan Ghvamichava (17-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight matchup plus Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (13-0, 9 KOs) taking on Eddie Ramirez (15-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeaten super lightweights.