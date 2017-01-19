Boxing News

Velasco-Marin headline in Guadalajara

On Saturday, February 11, at Jalisco Guadalajara Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico, a trio of well-established promoters, Eddie Reynoso of Clase y Talento Boxeo, Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, will team up to present a card headlined by undefeated welterweight Juan Jose “El Pitbull” Velasco (14-0, 8 KOs), who will defend his WBA Fedebol belt against once-beaten Fernando “El Cacho” Marin (13-1-3, 9 KOs).

In the eight-round super featherweight co-main event, Jose Matias Romero (12-0, 5 KOs) will take on Bernardo “Benny” Gomez Uribe (18-6, 11 KOs).

On the undercard will be a six-round lightweight scrap with Jairo “Jimmy” Llanes (9-1-1, 8 KOs) facing Emmanuel “El Guerrero” Valenzuela (4-5, 2 KOs) and an eight-round heavyweight battle featuring undefeated Filiberto “Chiquilín” Tovar (5-0, 2 KOs) against Lawrence Elizondo (8-1, 3 KOs).










