Vera prepared for toughest test in Larbi

Boxing News

By David Finger

Photo: Guy Taylor

Finding a future superstar in the squared circle is hardly an exact science. Obviously, talent is the most important ingredient. It’s the ingredient that all the connections in the sport will never compensate for. But once you find the fighter with the talent to be a star you need to find someone that fans just want to tune in to watch.

Talent is first, but there is also that intangible that makes people want to tune in. How many times have we seen a fighter with all the talent in the world just get ignored by the boxing public for one reason or another? That “it” factor can come in many forms, sometimes fans tune in to see them lose.

But, once in a while, you find the real rare commodity in the sport: the guy you want to see succeed because he’s just a hell of a nice guy. He’s got an infectious personality and you just end up rooting for him for the simple reason that you like the guy. In football you have Dak Prescott. In baseball, you have Jeremy Lin. In baseball, you have Anthony Rizzo.

And in boxing, we might just have John Vera (15-0, 10 KOs).

The WBA #13 ranked junior middleweight looks poised to explode onto the scene in 2017, a year after he signed with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing. Vera has already clawed his way into the world ranking after a series of impressive wins in 2016, including knockouts in his last two fights over fellow prospects Milorad Zizic and Joey Ruelas. But on January 27th at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, Vera will take on his toughest opponent to date.

Vera is fighting Frenchman Salim Larbi, 20-6-2, 7 KOs, a fighter who should answer any questions fans have about if Vera has what it takes to make a serious run for a world title. Larbi is a former EBU Super Welterweight champion and a former WBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight champion who once fought for the WBO Super Welterweight title in 2012. He is a fighter with no shortage of experience, and although he is coming into the fight on the heels of a decision loss to prospect Mark DeLuca back in May of 2016, he is still seen as a dangerous opponent and a legitimate test for Vera.

Vera may have the personality to win over boxing fans all over the country, but before he can get there he needs to win against Larbi, who also sees Vera as his chance to rejuvenate his career and put himself back into the title picture. Vera took some time to talk to Fightnews this week about his upcoming fight.

Good afternoon John. You are now the #13 ranked WBA 154-pounder. How’s it feel to start getting recognized?

It felt like it has been a long road and of course I couldn’t have done it without Roy Jones Jr. Promotions. It’s every kid’s dream that’s been in boxing. I’m just ready to keep climbing and to get further and further.

John, how are you feeling going into this fight?

John Vera: I feel the best I ever felt. Camp has been going very good. As far as sparing and my trainer have worked on everything we feel we need to. Every camp is a learning experience. This so far has been the best one.

What can we expect on January 27th?

Expect a boxing clinic. I’ve been working on my footwork a lot more. Getting back to being the fighter I learned to be in the beginning. In my last two fights I was standing a little too much. We are working on moving my feet. Expect a boxing clinic that will lead to a stoppage.

That goes into my next question. You’ve shown more power in the last year than you did early on as well. Is that something you were working on?

I wouldn’t say I was focusing on my power. I kind of fell into fighting that way by training that way. I was training a little more flatfooted. If I stand my ground I can punch.

Again, you’ve sort of answered this question already but what is your strategy against Larbi?

Nothing in particular. Just be myself and box. Do what I do best. Try not to change too much but to focus on what I do.

How would you describe yourself as a fighter?

I like to switch it up. Sometimes I go for speed and box around and then suddenly change it and go for a power shot people don’t see coming. To me, that’s most effective.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he’s pretty experienced. He’s a tough guy. He’s real gritty. He comes to fight. He’s a former WBO title challenger and I believe he fought current WBA champion Jack Culcay. He’s been in there against top level guys. He’s got the experience.

You are now ranked by the WBA. When do you see yourself fighting for a title?

I have to say within a year. I’m sure I’m ready for it and I’m sure Keith Veltre believes in me in going for it in the next year.

After eleven of your first twelve fights were in your home state of Texas you’ve gone on the road quite a bit, fighting in Iowa, twice in Vegas, and now here in Arizona. How does it feel being a road warrior?

I like it. As far as Texas goes, it’s a big state. When we fought in Texas we fought in El Paso, that’s an eight- or nine-hour drive from my home. I’ve only fought a few times in my hometown. I like going on the road, giving fans a chance to see my talents.

When can we expect to see you back in Texas?

I’d like to but, of course, that’s up to Keith and them. When they decide to bring something here to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Since signing with RJJ Boxing your competition has steadily improved with each fight. Your last two fights saw you knock out fellow prospect Milorad Zizic in the second and prospect Joey Ruelas in the sixth. What have you learned as a fighter in the last year since signing with RJJ and how are you a different fighter now than when you turned pro in 2012.

I would say my confidence is up more. I have more to gain with these fights that makes me work that much harder and when I first turned pro the money was not that great. The competition was not that great. When you don’t have a promoter you have to fight whatever you can get. Sometimes they are the fight that doesn’t motivate you to train. Now I fight the guys that motivate me to train. It’s a great feeling when you win now as opposed to when you fight an opponent.