Verdejo returns February 3rd

Photo: Top Rank

The Diamonds will shine on the ‘Island of Enchantment’! Félix ‘El Diamante’ Verdejo and Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz, two of today’s biggest attractions in Puerto Rican boxing, will return to action when they co-headline the February 3 ‘Solo Boxeo’ card that will take place at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

Verdejo (22-0, 15 KO’s), who will return to the ring after recovering completely from the abrasions he suffered last August during a motorcycle accident, will battle against Nicaragua’s Oliver Flores (27-2-2, 17 KO’s) and will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino lightweight title for the sixth time. Against Flores, ‘El Diamante’ will try to prove that he is more than ready to challenge WBO lightweight world champion, Terry Flanagan.

“To fight once again at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum is the continuation of a dream for me and also the opportunity to show the world that I’m ready to bring a world title to my Island,” said Verdejo. “I can’t wait for February 3. I want to share my joy with my people and I also want to send a direct message to the WBO world champion, Terry Flanagan, that I’m not a tune-up fight for anyone,” assured the highly motivated Puerto Rican world title challenger.

In the co-main event, Díaz (19-0, 11 KO’s) will face Efrain Esquivias (17-5-1, 10 KO’s). In 2016, Díaz achieved important victories that positioned him as one of the top young contenders in the division and also one of the most exciting featherweights.

“To fight in my house once again makes me very happy and it motivates me to work even harder on my preparation. I want to give the people that believe in me a big win. I want my fans from Barranquitas and all the municipalities from the mountain to get to the Roberto Clemente Coliseum on February 3, because I’m in charge of the fireworks in this party,” said Diaz.

“February 3 will showcase the Islands best young talent and future stars with Felix making his return, the always exciting Pitufo Diaz, as well as Puerto Rican native from Orlando, Chapito Rivera. Top Rank is also looking forward to the debut of ‘Moncho’ LeBron, who along with recent boricua signees Joseph Adorno and Vic Padilla will further solidify the best talent being developed,” said Carl Moretti, Vice President of Top Rank.

“We return to the Island to clear all the doubts about Felix’s total recuperation and to show that the inactivity, instead of affecting him has strengthen him phisically and mentally. Also, this could possibly be the last time we get to see Pitufo Diaz and Felix Verdejo together on the same card, that will also includes the pro debut of who to my judgment will be the next Puerto Rican boxing superstar, Henry ‘Moncho’ Lebron,” added Ricky Márquez, trainer and manager of Verdejo and Díaz.

Tickets to the card that will be presented by Top Rank in association with Diamante Promotions, priced at: $150 (Red Carpet), $100 (Ring Side), $75 (Palco Centro), $35 (Palco), and $20 (General), plus applicable charges, are already on sale and can be acquired on www.Ticketera.in or by calling (787) 305-3600.

Verdejo vs. Flores and Díaz vs. Esquivia will be televised from coast to coast in the United States on February 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT via a simulcast of ‘Solo Boxeo’ on UniMás and Univision Deportes Network.