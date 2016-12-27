Victory Boxing announces Philly series

Boxing News

Victory Boxing Promotions has announced a series of fights in Philadelphia, kicking off on January 28 at the 2300 Arena in South Philly. Additional dates are booked for March and June. Unbeaten welterweight and Briscoe Award winner Jaron Ennis (8-0, 7 KOs) will headline on January 28. The 19-year-old is trained by his father and former professional boxer Derrick “Bozy” Ennis, and is the younger brother of pro boxers Derrick “Pooh” Ennis and Farah Ennis.

Also scheduled are super bantamweight Manny “Major Pain” Folly (8-0, 6 KOs), super lightweight Joshua “Hands of Stone” Jones (3-0-1, 2 KOs)super welterweight Adam Daranyi (9-0, 9 KOs), super lightweight Carlos “Tiberon” Sanchez (11-0, 10 KOs) and super welterweight Donovan Cameron (4-0, 4 KOs). Opponents are TBA.