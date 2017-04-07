Villanueva-Tete eliminator moved to April 22

Boxing News

Initially set tomorrow, April 8th, the WBO Bantamweight eliminator between current WBO #1 and Asia Pacific Bantamweight champion Arthur Villanueva and former IBF Superfly world champion Zolani Tete has been moved to April 22nd.

“Schedules change all the time. As fighters, we have to adjust”, said Villanueva when asked if the change poses a concern to his training. He added that the new date isn’t too far ahead, and that his team has been informed about possible changes around two weeks back, “so this doesn’t totally affect my conditioning and sparring”, disclosed Villanueva.

Zolani Tete (24-1-0, 20 KO) from South Africa has won his last eight fights, including ones against former world champions Juan Carlos Sanchez Jr. and Paul Butler.

Villanueva, on the other hand, has 31 fights in record, losing only once to McJoe Arroyo for IBF superfly world title last July 2015.

The fight takes place at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom.