Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Andrew Fonfara (29-4, 17 KO) was behind on all scorecards and needed a dramatic tenth round KO over well prepared, former 3-time light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson (34-5, 19 KO) on the undercard of Thurman-Garcia to stay among the elite light heavies. Virgil Hunter, his trainer for the last 5 months, assesses his performance vs. Dawson and explains what will be the next step in Fonfara’s development.