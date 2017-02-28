Vitu-Matano IBF eliminator in play

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

The International Boxing Federation confirms that an elimination bout between Frenchman Cedric Vitu (45-2, 18 KOs), ranked #4 by the sanctioning body, and Italian Marcello Matano (17-2, 5 KOs), ranked #5, is in play to determine the mandatory challenger for the new IBF junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd, who won the vacant title Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, stopping co-challenger Tony Harrison in round 9.

For the 30-year-old Matano, promoted by Boxe Loreni, this will represent the second opportunity to become IBF mandatory challenger after the loss suffered by the hands of Julian “J-Rock” Williams last June in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The rangy southpaw Vitu, from Creil, France, is now holding the European title at 154 pounds-limit since 2015 and has defended the belt three times so far, the latest against Catalan fighter Isaac Real.

Both parties involved look poised to formally agree to the IBF proposal soon, using the following free negotiations period looking for a private deal to reach in order to avoid the mandatory purse bid.