Heavyweight Mariusz Wach of Poland has pulled out of his February 4 EBU championship fight due to an injury. As a result, unbeaten German Agit Kabayel (15-0, 12 KOs) will now face Belgian Herve “Double Axe” Hubeaux (26-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant European title. The SES Boxing event will take place at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. MDR will televise in Germany.