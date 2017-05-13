Wallace, Clark Battle to Majority Draw in Maryland

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Photos: Mike Greenhill

Beltway middleweights “Dangerous” Donald Wallace and Gregory “Glizzy” Clark put on an entertaining bout as they battled to a six-round majority draw in the main event of the Baltimore Pro Boxing card at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD.

Baltimore, MD native Wallace and Washington, DC’s Clark put on a scientific card as each man spent time probing each other for openings and traded good jabs and combinations. Neither man seemed to be able to take full control of the bout. However, one of the judges, Steve Rados scored a shutout for Clark at 60-54. The other two judges — Brent Bovell and Paul Wallace — saw the draw at 57-57.

Wallace’s record is 2-0-1, one KO while Clark is now 2-1-1, one KO.

The co-feature saw undefeated Chantilly, VA lightweight Matthew “Boogieman” Bowling put on an outstanding performance in winning a four-round unanimous decision over the returning Dwayne Martin of DC. After winning his first four bouts by first-round TKO, Bowling proved he could easily go the distance as he was able to cut the ring off on Martin and land quick, precise combinations. Martin, who was returning to the ring after a more than seven-year absence, was a game opponent but could not keep up with Bowling who won the bout by shutout (40-36) on all three judge’s cards. Bowling is now 5-0, four KO’s while Martin falls to 2-2, one KO.

Also on the card, debuting Baltimore cruiserweight Desmond Townes battled to a four-round split decision draw with Martez Williamson of Alliance, OH. Both men were unconventional in their movements in the contest as the taller Williamson gave up his height to Townes and made things difficult. However, the inexperienced Townes could not take advantage. Both men had a tough time landing quality shots. Judge Kenny Chevalier scored the bout for Townes, 39-37 while judge Paul Wallace scored it 39-37 for Williamson. Judge Steve Rados saw the draw at 38-38. Williamson’s record is now 3-18-1.

In the opening bout, super lightweight Craig Callan of Winchester, VA won a four-round unanimous decision over Howard Thompson of Shelby, NC. Callan was more active throughout the contest and won by shutout (40-36) on all three cards. Callan is now 3-1, two KO’s while Thompson is 0-2.

Jake Smith leads Baltimore Pro Boxing. The matchmaker was Bryan Hagan. The ring announcer was Baltimore radio personality Kirk McEwen. Former world champion Vinny Paz was also in attendance.