Boxing News

Wanheng edges Jerusalem to retain WBC minimumweight world title

Unbeaten WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (45-0, 17 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Melvin Jerusalem (11-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday afternoon in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Jerusalem got off to a good start, but after four rounds WBC open scoring revealed 38-38 on all three cards. Referee Celestino Ruiz deducted a point from Jerusalem for a low blow in round eight. The eight round open scoring update showed the champ opening up a 78-74, 77-74, 77-74 lead. Jerusalem came on down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Wanheng prevailed 114-113, 115-113, 114-113. Turned out the point deduction cost Jerusalem a draw.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.