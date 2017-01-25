Wanheng edges Jerusalem to retain WBC minimumweight world title

Boxing News

Unbeaten WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (45-0, 17 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Melvin Jerusalem (11-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday afternoon in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Jerusalem got off to a good start, but after four rounds WBC open scoring revealed 38-38 on all three cards. Referee Celestino Ruiz deducted a point from Jerusalem for a low blow in round eight. The eight round open scoring update showed the champ opening up a 78-74, 77-74, 77-74 lead. Jerusalem came on down the stretch, but it was too little, too late. Wanheng prevailed 114-113, 115-113, 114-113. Turned out the point deduction cost Jerusalem a draw.