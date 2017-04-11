Ward-Kovalev 10-second NYC Face-off

Boxing News

WBA, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Andre “SOG” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and former champ Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) had a brief, but intense ten-second staredown in New York City during the opening leg of their three-city press tour to announce their June 17 rematch at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. For what it’s worth, Kovalev looked away first. The press tour continues today in Oakland and ends Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Video courtesy Roc Nation Sports/Main Events)