Ward-Kovalev 5-second Oakland Face-off

Boxing News

WBA, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Andre “SOG” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and former champ Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) had a brief, but intense FIVE second staredown in Oakland during the second leg of their three-city press tour to announce their June 17 rematch at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. For the second consecutive day, Kovalev looked away first. The press tour ends today in Los Angeles. (Video courtesy Roc Nation Sports/Main Events)