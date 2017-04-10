Boxing News

Ward-Kovalev quick quotes

Today in New York City, Andre “SOG” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) formally addressed the media with details surrounding Ward vs. Kovalev 2: “The Rematch”. The PPV event will take place June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Andre Ward: The reality is he’s gotta see me June 17…it’s not gonna be no different…he got what he asked for.

Sergey Kovalev: (speaking in Russian) The rematch will square things away and we’ll see who the best fighter is.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.