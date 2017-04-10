Ward-Kovalev quick quotes

Boxing News

Today in New York City, Andre “SOG” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) formally addressed the media with details surrounding Ward vs. Kovalev 2: “The Rematch”. The PPV event will take place June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Andre Ward: The reality is he’s gotta see me June 17…it’s not gonna be no different…he got what he asked for.

Sergey Kovalev: (speaking in Russian) The rematch will square things away and we’ll see who the best fighter is.