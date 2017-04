Boxing News

On Monday, in New York City, Andre “SOG” Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) will formally address the media with details surrounding Ward vs. Kovalev 2: “The Rematch.” Additional press conferences are scheduled for Tuesday in Oakland and Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The fight will take place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and be televised on pay-per-view.