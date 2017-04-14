Boxing News

Ward vs. Kovalev 2 Presale Info

The pre-sale for the most anticipated rematch of the year ends tooday at 9:59 am PT/12:59 pm ET. Select fans can purchase tickets in advance using the exclusive pre-sale code “KRUSHER” after following this link:

axs.com

Tickets for Ward-Kovalev 2: “The Rematch” are priced at $1,255, $755, $505, $355, $255 and $105, not including applicable service charges. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET and will be available on axs.com and at the Mandalay Bay Events Center box office.










