Boxing News

Warrington edges Martinez, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten WBC #3 featherweight Josh Warrington (25-0, 5 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over former world champion Kiko Martinez (36-8-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, England. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 114-114. Warrington retained his WBC International featherweight title.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (21-0, 2 KOs) scored a ninth round technical decision over James “Jazza” Dickens (22-3, 7 KOs). A headclash left Ward with a cut and he was deemed unable to continue in round nine. Scores were 87-85, 87-85 and 88-84. Ward claimed the British super bantamweight title.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams (2-0, 1 KO) scored a third round stoppage over Maryan Salazar (5-2, 0 KOs) in a female super flyweight bout. The ladies fought three minute rounds.

Other Results:
Josh Leather TKO6 Philip Sutcliffe Jr (super lightweight)
Tyrone Nurse W8 Andy Keates (welterweight)










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.