Warrington edges Martinez, remains unbeaten

Boxing News

Unbeaten WBC #3 featherweight Josh Warrington (25-0, 5 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over former world champion Kiko Martinez (36-8-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, England. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 114-114. Warrington retained his WBC International featherweight title.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (21-0, 2 KOs) scored a ninth round technical decision over James “Jazza” Dickens (22-3, 7 KOs). A headclash left Ward with a cut and he was deemed unable to continue in round nine. Scores were 87-85, 87-85 and 88-84. Ward claimed the British super bantamweight title.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams (2-0, 1 KO) scored a third round stoppage over Maryan Salazar (5-2, 0 KOs) in a female super flyweight bout. The ladies fought three minute rounds.

Other Results:

Josh Leather TKO6 Philip Sutcliffe Jr (super lightweight)

Tyrone Nurse W8 Andy Keates (welterweight)