Washington: If Deontay showboats in the ring with me, I’m going to hit him in his mouth

Boxing News

Unbeaten heavyweight Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington held an open workout Thursday at Pullman’s Gym in Burbank for Los Angeles-area media as he prepares to challenge unbeaten heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder on February 25 from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The bout will be nationally televised on FOX.

Gerald Washington: “We’ve had a great training camp and I’m feeling good. We got the fight on short notice but we had been training for a while, so I’ll be prepared. If Deontay showboats in the ring with me, I’m going to hit him in his mouth. Deontay better take me seriously. Because I am real and I’m coming…Deontay has his opinion on if I’m ready, but everyone has certain tests in life they have to pass. I’m ready to test myself against the best…I’m not worried about Deontay’s knockouts. I’m going to take care of my business. I know what my job is and what my goal is. I’m putting my head down and getting to work.”