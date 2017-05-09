Boxing News

WBA #11 Fredrickson in action Saturday

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Sonny Fredrickson (16-0, 10 KOs) will be back in action when he takes on Daniel Montoya (11-5, 8 KOs) on Saturday at the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan

The Toledo, Ohio-native, who is now ranked 11th by the WBA, will face Montoya of Reynosa, Mexico, on the heels of his March 4 TKO victory over Osumanu Akaba in a sold-out show at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio










