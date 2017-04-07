WBA 122lb champ Cermeno, Kubo to collide in Japan

Boxing News

Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

WBA 122-pound champ Nehomar Cermeno (26-5-1-1NC, 15 KOs), a Venezuelan residing in Panama, will put his belt on the line against unbeaten Japanese southpaw Shun Kubo (11-0, 8 KOs) on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. We today (Friday) saw a press conference, where each predicted a fine victory. But the veteran titleholder is much more experienced than the challenger, ten years his junior at 27. Though Kubo is an underdog, he has an advantage in height by three inches at 5’9” and in reach by two inches at 71”. Cermeno, making his third defense, has been training so well in Kobe city near Osaka since March 30 that it is reported he has made a good condition, while Kubo is also training lightly to adjust the weight after the press conference. It will be a technical fight since both of them are more skillful rather than powerful. The show will be presented by Shinsei Promotions to be telecast live locally by Kansai TV.