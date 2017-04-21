WBA addresses super middleweight division

Boxing News

The World Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association ordered two fights in the Super Middleweight division. The first is for the super championship between Fedor Chudinov and George Groves, and the second the rematch between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo for the regular title.

As for Chudinov-Groves, the fight is ordered Because of the unsolved case of the super title belonging to Felix Sturm. Sturm won the title on February 20, 2016, defeating Chudinov by majority decision (115-113, 115-113 and 114-114). The Russian team requested to direct rematch and while the WBA was reviewing the request, German Professional Boxing Commission reported that Sturm failed an anti-doping test.

Chudinov and Groves are expected to fight on May 27th and the winner will face the regular champion of the division.

——-

As for the Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo, the WBA ordered a rematch direct, after their last fight ended with a technical decision in round five. When the fight ended, the scores were 49-46, 48-47 and 49-47 for the European. This shows how close the fight was and, for that reason, Ekpo representatives requested a rematch review.

Both teams were notified and 30 days were given to negotiate. Should they fail to reach an agreement, the WBA will call a purse bid.

The winner of the bout has to fight the Chudinov-Groves super championship winner in keeping with the reduction of world titles that the WBA began in 2016.