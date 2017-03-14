WBA announces Fair Boxing anti-doping program, random drug testing now required

Boxing News

On Monday, the World Boxing Association officially launched its “Fair Boxing” program, which will combat the use of prohibited substances in boxing. The announcement was made at a press conference in Panama City, Panama. Fair Boxing is organized by the WBA in conjunction with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and will integrate all boxers in the WBA world rankings. The program actually kicked off Saturday in the fight between Demetrius Andrade and Jack Culcay for the WBA super welterweight crown.

“This is made possible by the WBA Medical Committee, who met in Panama to make Fair Boxing a reality,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. “This is also the product of a meeting with Mauricio Sulaiman (President of the World Boxing Council) in which we talked how pre-competition anti-doping testing is much more important than post-fight testing, because there are substances that aren’t detected afterward.”

“The solution is not in punishing the athlete, but to educate them so this doesn’t happen. This is why we’ll implement seminars and courses so that we can offer a complete program. Also look for our medical team to give advice on what that medication can be taken to avoid inadvertent mistakes that could jeopardize the careers of athletes.”

The architects of this project are Doctors Larry Lovelace, Jorge Ramirez, and Calvin and Shivina Inalsingh, who were supported by VADA’s Dr. Margaret Goodman. Together they modernized the WBA’s anti-doping regulations.

From now on, all the WBA’s world-rated fighters must enroll in the Fair Boxing program, especially if they want to be able to fight for world titles. Fighters will be randomly tested to have better monitoring and ensure fair competition.

Fair Boxing, which compliments the WBC’s Clean Boxing program, is the modernization of the WBA’s KO Drugs program that was born in 1989 to combat the scourge of drugs with sports festivals and awareness talks. In fact, at that time, WBA bout supervisors collected post-fight samples and were responsible for the chain of custody up to the necessary tests.

This is proof that the World Boxing Association already led the way in the fight against the prohibited substances.

“President’s Corner”

Also announced on Monday was the book “President’s Corner” published by Libros del Fuego, which collects the best columns and speeches by Gilberto Mendoza, president emeritus of the World Boxing Association. On hand were Mendoza’s wife Elena de Mendoza, Panamanian ring greats Roberto Duran and Hilario Zapata boxing, former Panama City Mayor Juan Carlos Navarro and his son Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, the current World Association Boxing President.

This book is a tribute to the memory of Mendoza, for whom writing was among his greatest passions.

Elena Mendoza: “He wrote at all times, even in his last days. During the Convention in December 2015, he was at the clinic and he said to me, ‘Elena, pass me the phone. I wrote something and I want to send it by voice message so they receive it there.’ That’s how it always was. His writing embodied everything. In his speeches, he never uttered one without previously writing it. So I’m happy today that we baptize this book to honor his legacy.”

Roberto Duran: “He was a great person, he was always watching me and supported me at all times,” said Duran. “Sure, sometimes we fought if I left the WBA and fought for the other side. But the World Boxing Association has always been with me and I appreciate that because the WBA and the WBC are the two largest organizations in the world and I’ve been their champion.”

Hilario Zapata: “Because of him I’m immortalized (in the Boxing Hall of Fame located in Canastota, NY). He promoted my candidacy. He took me to New York, advocated for me and last year my dream came true. My only regret that he did not enter with me. I thought we would both enter.

The event closed with words of Mendoza’s son Gilberto J. Mendoza, who thanked the WBA board members, special guests and those mentioned in the book’s pages who were part of his father’s life.

Gilberto J. Mendoza: “My dad did a little of everything, and among the many things he did, writing was one of them. We wanted to present today not his autobiography because he said ‘I don’t want anyone to tell the story for me!’ President’s Corner reflects his vision of life in the aspects he loved most: politics, boxing and sports.”

After these words, the champagne was opened and Mrs. Mendoza christened the book as further proof that don Gilberto Mendoza continues with us. President’s Corner will be sold in Venezuela starting next week and will be available soon in Panama.