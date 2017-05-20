WBA apologizes for N’Dam-Murata scoring

Boxing News

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has issued a statement on Saturday’s controversial bout in Tokyo between Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam and Ryota Murata for the vacant WBA middleweight

title. Judge Raul Caiz Jr. scored it 117-110 for Murata, but judges Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earl lit up the Internet by somehow scoring the bout 116-111 and 115-112 for N’Dam.

Via social media Mendoza said: “I feel angry and frustrated for not being able to serve the sport with the right decisions. After judging the bout, my scorecard is 117-110 for Murata. First of all let me apologize to Ryota Murata, Teiken Promotions and ALL Japanese boxing fans. There are no words how to repair the damage caused by the poor decision. I will demand the Championship Committee order a direct rematch.”