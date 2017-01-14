WBA champ Lara targets GGG and Canelo

Boxing News

As expected, WBA super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs) continued his reign with a fourth round knockout of former world champion Yuri Foreman (34-3, 10 KOs) on Friday night at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami

“I’m very happy with my performance tonight,” said Lara afterward. “He was a little bit awkward, so I had to make some adjustments and we got him out of there. I’m ready to fight the best in the world, Golovkin, Canelo… whoever is willing to step in the ring with me, I’m willing to fight.”

“I love fighting in Miami in front of all my Cuban fans. The fans here bring out the best in me and I always have a good night of boxing. I want to dedicate this fight to Luis DeCubas Sr., whose birthday is today and has helped me throughout my career.”

* * *

Foreman stated, “Of course I’m disappointed, but this is boxing. I got caught with a perfect punch and that’s what happens. I tried very hard to shake it off, but he got me. I have been hit harder in my career, but I take nothing away from him. He’s a very strong puncher in his prime and I give him credit. He was as good as I expected him to be.

“I will take some time to talk to my team and my family and see what comes next, as far as boxing.”