WBA heavyweight update

Boxing News

The WBA Championships Committee has officially announced, through a resolution, the current plan to reach a single champion in the heavyweight division.

In the case of the WBA super championship, Wladimir Klitschko will fight Anthony Joshua on April 29 in London, England. The winner of this contest should meet Luis Ortiz, the current WBA intercontinental champion.

In principle, it should have been Klitschko against Tyson Fury in a rematch, but Fury had to vacate the title due to personal problems and a positive doping test. Because of this, the Committee decided that Klitschko will face Joshua, the reigning IBF champ and a confrontation worthy of super championship status.

As for Luis Ortiz, who vacated his interim title, he remains the mandatory challenger for the super champion and stays atop the WBA rankings.

Meanwhile, Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo will meet for the WBA regular heavyweight title. The Championships Committee has already given them 30 days to negotiate from January 2. If they don’t reach an agreement, the fight will go to a purse bid.

The winner between Briggs and Oquendo will then face Alexander Ustinov, who last year was supposed to take on Ortiz, but this fight didn’t happen because Ortiz gave up his interim belt.

Finally, Lucas Browne was eliminated from the WBA ratings after testing positive in a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) in the WBC’s Clean Boxing program.