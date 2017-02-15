Boxing News

WBA may order Santa Cruz-Mares

The World Boxing Association may order a match between WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares, the regular champion at 126. The announcement could come within a week according to WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. The intention of the Championships Committee is to continue the policy of reducing the number of titles. However, Santa Cruz-Mares could be delayed if Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton reach a new agreement for a third fight.










