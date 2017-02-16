WBA has not approved heavyweight interim title fight

Boxing News

The World Boxing Association wants to clarify that has not approved any new interim title fight. Therefore the fight between Odlanier Solis and Manuel Charr will not have a WBA interim heavyweight title at stake. The contest between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko was approved for the WBA super championship, while the clash between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo for the regular title awaits a February 23 purse bid.

WBA already has eight weight categories with one champion and continues to work to achieve that goal in all 17 divisions in boxing.