WBA now has one champion in eight divisons

Boxing News

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza said Wednesday at a press conference held in Panama City that the WBA now has eight divisions, out of the 17 existing in boxing, with a single champion. “Yesterday (February 14) Jason Sosa resigned his title so now Jezreel Corrales is the only super featherweight champion. His status remains super champion as is in the rules, but there not will be another champion in that division. So we have eight cleaned up divisions as we promised,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza stated he’ll continue to work on the remaining nine weight categories to achieve the goal of one champion per division. The next world title reduction will come March 18 in the middleweight division, unless Golovkin-Jacobs ends in a draw. Another title reduction fight was to have taken place February 25 between WBA super bantamweight super champion Guillermo Ringondeaux against interim champ Moses Flores, but that whole card was canceled due to an injury to main eventer James Kirkland. “As you see, it’s not simple because many things happen,” said Mendoza. “We assume our responsibility in this case, but I think we have been proceeding at a good pace.”

A tournament is already underway to determine a single WBA heavyweight champion.