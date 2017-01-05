Boxing News

WBA orders Briggs-Oquendo negotiations

The WBA Championship Committee has ordered Shannon Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) and Fres Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs) to commence negotiations to fight for the WBA regular heavyweight title. Both sides have 30 days to come to an agreement or a purse bid will be ordered. Currently, the title is vacant. Originally, Lucas Browne was supposed to face Briggs, but Browne was removed after testing positive for a banned substance for the second time. Oquendo is in the WBA heavyweight title mix due to a court order. Plans call for the Briggs-Oquendo winner to face Alexander Ustinov next.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.