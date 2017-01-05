WBA orders Briggs-Oquendo negotiations

Boxing News

The WBA Championship Committee has ordered Shannon Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) and Fres Oquendo (37-8, 24 KOs) to commence negotiations to fight for the WBA regular heavyweight title. Both sides have 30 days to come to an agreement or a purse bid will be ordered. Currently, the title is vacant. Originally, Lucas Browne was supposed to face Briggs, but Browne was removed after testing positive for a banned substance for the second time. Oquendo is in the WBA heavyweight title mix due to a court order. Plans call for the Briggs-Oquendo winner to face Alexander Ustinov next.