WBA orders McDonnell-Solis rematch

The WBA Championships Committee has ordered a rematch between bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis. The fighters clashed in November with McDonnell winning a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 117-111). However, after studying the video at the request Solis’ manager Manuel Pérez Barreiro, a decision was made to call for a rematch. The parties have 30 days to reach an agreement from January 31, otherwise it will go to purse bid with a split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.










